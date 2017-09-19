Man killed when vehicle plunges over flyover bridge, crashes onto I-77

A man was killed in a wreck in south Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

According to troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Robert Kite was driving a SUV and was traveling from the I-485 outer loop ramp to I-77 north just before 1 a.m. Troopers said Kite lost control of the vehicle on the flyover bridge and drove off the road. Kite then crashed onto I-485 outer, which is below the loop ramp, Highway Patrol said.

Kite was then ejected on I-485 outer but the vehicle continued over the rail and down onto I-77 south where it landed over a guardrail, according to troopers.

Highway Patrol says Kite was pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic on I-77 south was backed up for some time but the wreck has since been cleared.

Troopers did not say whether speed or alcohol were factors in this incident.

