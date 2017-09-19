Deadly Wreck In South Charlotte Blocking Traffic

Good morning to you on this Tuesday, 19 September 2017, from the WBTV News morning team. We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.

Breaking news: We’re following a deadly wreck along I-485 and I-77 in south Charlotte. Our Kristen Hampton is there and will have a LIVE report, with details on how it may impact your drive in to work this morning.

Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking your weather forecast today…but also keeping a very close eye on Hurricane Maria. The hurricane has been pounding Dominica with high winds, and has weakened slightly to a still extremely dangerous Category 4 major storm.

We’re working to learn the name of a woman, who was in her car when she was hit and killed by a train in Gaston County.

We’ve learned the names of the four people who were killed in Union County when their car slammed into a tractor trailer.

A third person has been charged in connection with several armed robberies around Charlotte where the robbers wore horror movie masks.

There's new information this morning on several Blood Nation gang members on trial, charged in the death of a Lake Wylie couple.

President Trump will deliver a speech before the United Nations today.

Kristen Miranda will have breaking news…and news just in…as she monitors multiple news sources throughout the newscast in the Alert Center this morning.

Chris Larson is monitoring the roads situation around Charlotte and will have plenty of details for you from the First Alert Traffic Center.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel. Plus, we have several special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour on Bounce.