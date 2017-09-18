Suspect fleeing NC Walmart shot by woman in nearby building, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A larceny suspect who fled from police into a Knightdale office building was shot by a woman working in a nearby building Monday evening, police said.

The incident began with officers in a foot chase with a larceny suspect from a nearby Walmart, Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said.

“The suspect fled into the multistory building that you see here behind me,” the chief said. “Inside of that building, We don’t know all of the details of what took place, but at this time I can tell you the suspect encountered a lone female that was working inside of the business. The suspect, during the course of that encounter, was shot, sustained a gunshot wound. The suspect has been transported to the hospital for treatment.”

Capps said many details remain unclear. But police later did confirm that the Walmart suspect was shot by a woman by a woman who works in the office building.

“There is still a lot of police work to do at this point,” Capps said.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. along the 7000 block of Knightdale Boulevard, according to Wake County officials.

There is no word on the condition of the suspect who was shot. No names have been released.