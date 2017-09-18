Woman killed in crash involving train, car in Gaston County

A woman was killed when her car was struck by a train in Gaston County Monday night, according to sources.

The wreck happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Cox Road in Gastonia. Police said a woman was stopped on the tracks when the train was coming. They said the woman tried to back up off the tracks, but did not get out of the way in time.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was killed in the collision.

No further information has been made available.

