Elderly woman killed in crash involving train, car in Gaston County

A woman who was killed when her car was struck by a train in Gaston County Monday night was identified Tuesday.

The wreck happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Cox Road in Gastonia. According to the Gastonia Police Department, a woman, who was later identified as 84-year-old Aline Clemmer, of Stanley, was stopped on the tracks due to traffic at the stop light on NC 7.

Witnesses said "Clemmer moved her vehicle within the crossing, but subsequently backed up onto the rail in the pail of the train," officers said.

Clemmer was killed in the collision, police said.

