Police: Man found shot to death behind home in east Charlotte

Police say a man who was found dead behind a home in east Charlotte Monday died from a gunshot wound. They are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers say the victim was found by a neighbor in a wooded area behind a home on the 1500 block of Medford Drive, which is near the intersection of Central Avenue and Eastway Drive.

Investigators said Monday night that it was too early to determine a cause of death, as the body had been there for "a number of days." They said the Medical Examiner's Office is working to learn more.

On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner confirmed the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Detectives are still working to identify the man.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.