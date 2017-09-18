Police ID man found shot to death behind home in east Charlotte

Police have identified a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death behind a home in east Charlotte Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 21-year-old Michael Clinton Mills Jr was found by a neighbor in a wooded area behind a home on the 1500 block of Medford Drive, which is near the intersection of Central Avenue and Eastway Drive.

Investigators said Monday night that it was too early to determine a cause of death, as the body had been there for "a number of days." They said the Medical Examiner's Office is working to learn more.

On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner confirmed the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Clayton is the lead detective assigned to the case.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

