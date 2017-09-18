Person found dead behind home in east Charlotte, investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead behind a home in east Charlotte Monday.

Officers say the victim was found by a neighbor behind a home on the 1500 block of Medford Drive, which is near the intersection of Central Avenue and Eastway Drive.

Investigators said Monday night that it was too early to determine a cause of death, as the body had been there for "a number of days." They said the Medical Examiner's Office is working to learn more.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

