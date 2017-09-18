Investigation continues in Sunday morning shooting in Salisbury

A man was shot multiple times early on Sunday morning on Green Street in Salisbury, according to police.

Officers were called at around 3:00 am after getting reports from callers who heard several shots fired in the area of the 800 block of Green Street.

When police arrived they found that the victim, Corey Parnell Sims, had been shot several times.

Sims was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, then transferred to Wake Fore Baptist Medical Center.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org

In December of 2009 Sims was shot in the legs while walking in East Spencer. Np charges were ever filed in that case.

