West Mecklenburg HS band volunteer charged with sex activity with student

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A volunteer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District was arrested Monday accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The volunteer, 23-year-old Marlina Wallace, was arrested after an investigation by CMS police, district officials said. She is charged with three felony counts of sexual activity with a student.

Officials say Wallace is a volunteer with the West Mecklenburg High School band. 

Wallace is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

No further information has been released.

