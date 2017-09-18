BLOG: Nate's take aways from the Panthers win over Buffalo

After taking a little time to sit back and think about yesterday's victory over Buffalo, things aren't as bad as they seem Panthers Nation.

Turn on the radio or read stuff on Twitter and you would think the sky is falling in Carolina but let me help you keep it in perspective.

The Panthers are 2-0

First off, your team is 2-0. Let that sit on your brain for a second... They are 2-0. UNDEFEATED!

You are not the Jets, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Colts, Bears, Saints, or 49ers. They are all 0-2 and going nowhere as of now.

Sure, Greg Olsen is hurt and could be out 6 to 8 weeks with a broken foot, but you are 2-0 with a week to adjust to life without the Pro Bowl tight end before you host 0-2 New Orleans. A great chance to get to 3-0.

Don't lose sight of that.

The Panthers are the #1 defense in the NFL

If the offense is struggling, thank goodness you have the #1 defense in the NFL. YES, #1!

Their play Sunday against Buffalo was DOMINATE.

They held one of the best RB in the NFL, LeSean McCoy to just 9 yards rushing... 9!

The D held Buffalo to just 69 yards rushing and 107 yards passing.

On two 4th down situations, they denied the Bills each time.

And most important, they gave up only 1 field for the second straight game. Thru 2 games, they have only given up 6 points.

If you are going to be struggling on offense, your defense better be top notch and guess what, the Panthers are.

The kicking game has been SOLID

For all the talk about the kicking competition during the preseason, Graham Gano could not have had a better start to the 2017 season.

Sunday, he went 3 for 3 on field goals and for the season, is 6 for 6. He is doing his job.

Punter Michael Palardy was solid as well on Sunday. Of his 6 punts, 2 were inside the 20 and 1 was inside the 5 yard line. He had a long of 55 yards.

Remember back in 2015 when wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was lost in the preseason with a knee injury and once again, the sky was falling. Well, that team ended up 15-1 and went to the Super Bowl with defense, special teams, and spreading the ball around on offense. Now that I think about it, that offense ended up leading the NFL in scoring with 500 points. This crop of receivers and running backs are better than the team in 2015 in my opinion.

So no need to panic. Back away from the ledge and don't jump.

The Panthers will be just fine just AS LONG AS Cam Newton gets his act together with better accuracy. That's another blog for another day.

The Panthers saga continues Sunday when they host New Orleans.

Stay tuned...

NATE

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.