Four people killed in Union County crash involving tractor trailer

Four people were killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Union County Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened after 3 p.m. on the 6200 block of Lancaster Highway near Nesbit Road in Waxhaw. The Union County Sheriff's Office said there were "reports of multiple fatalities" but did not give further information.

Troopers said a vehicle was turning onto Lancaster Hwy off of Nesbit Rd and failed to yield to the tractor trailer. The four people in the vehicle were killed on impact.

From WBTV's Sky3, it appeared a vehicle was pinned underneath a tractor trailer.

No names have been released.

The road was closed while emergency crews worked the scene.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

