Four people killed in Union Co crash involving tractor-trailer identified

The four people who were killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Union County Monday afternoon has been identified, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened after 3 p.m. on the 6200 block of Lancaster Highway near Nesbit Road in Waxhaw. Troopers said a vehicle was turning onto Lancaster Hwy off of Nesbit Rd and failed to yield to the tractor-trailer.

The four people in the vehicle were killed on impact. The four victims were identified as 68-year-old June Allen, 27-year-old Michael Allen, 36-year-old Jesse Winters and 66-year-old Dale Kennedy.

“The 18-wheeler tried to slam on the brakes, but he was just too late,” Trooper JD Kitchens said.

From WBTV's Sky3, it appeared a vehicle was pinned underneath a tractor trailer.

Some people in the area say the stretch of road has become too dangerous.

While dozens of drivers who came upon the scene Monday turned to drive away, one woman decided to stay with her two teen daughters. Marielena Hearn says scenes like this are something she has seen far too much of along Lancaster Highway.

“It’s always something,” she says. “It’s always something. It’s just sad.”

Hearn says she brought her daughters closer to the scene Monday to remind them to use extra caution while driving in the area.

“There’s been a lot of fatalities over the last few years,” she says of that stretch of road.

Hearn’s wants to know what is being done to make the area safer.

“You know... what’s causing this on our roads?” she asked.

No further information has been released about the crash victims.

Troopers did say there was a family dog found on the scene, unharmed. He was taken from the scene by a family friend.

