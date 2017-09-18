Person in custody after attempted robbery at library, police chase in Lincoln Co

One person was taken into custody after an attempted robbery and police chase in Lincoln County Monday.

Police say the incident began when a person tried to rob a woman a library on West Main Street Monday afternoon. Not many details about the attempted robbery have been released, but officials said the would-be crook did not get any property or money.

No injuries were reported.

After the robbery, officers chased the suspect, who refused to stop. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the chase ended just before 3 p.m. on Highway 321 South around mile marker 14.

The suspected robber was then taken into custody.

No names or possible charges have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.