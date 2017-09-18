Area of Rock Hill to be sprayed after second confirmed West Nile case

Crews will be spraying for mosquitoes Tuesday night after a second person in Rock Hill was diagnosed with West Nile virus.

Gregory Pest Solutions will be spraying a one-mile radius of Baylor Drive, which is off of Mount Gallant Road, around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. While officials say the material is not harmful to people, pets, other insects, or gardens, it is not recommended to be directly in the path of the spray.

Officials confirmed a person in the area had West Nile, and say it is present in mosquito populations in the area as well.

In addition to spraying the area, residents are urged to "eliminate areas of standing water, use insect repellant, keep skin covered, and keep windows and doors closed."

The same actions were taken in mid-August when the first confirmed case of West Nile was found in a Rock Hill Citizen.

"As was shared at a press conference on August 15, 2017, it is not uncommon for mosquitoes in the area to test positive for West Nile," officials said Monday. "Additionally, according to infectious disease specialist Dr. Arash Poursina from Piedmont Medical Center, about 80% of people with the virus never show symptoms."

For more information about protecting yourself from mosquitoes, you can visit the SCDHEC website at www.scdhec.gov.

For any questions or concerns regarding the mosquito control spraying effort, please call 803-326-2300.

