Week of Survivorship: Co-survivor. Seven times over. Meet Sadrita Barnes.

All this week we've been featuring local breast cancer survivors... this is a slight twist in this series of stories. Sadrita Barnes isn't a survivor. She's a CO-SURVIVOR. Sadrita has gone through breast cancer with SEVEN of her immediate family members.

"I've lost my grandmother, four aunts, my mother and my younger sister to breast cancer," she said. “My younger sister transitioned at the age of 35.”

When she passed she left behind four daughters.

"But in African American women, breast cancer can be a lot more aggressive,” Barnes said. “According to her oncologist, it was more like a runaway freight train. There was nothing they could do to slow it down or stop it or anything."

Barnes works for Duke Energy. She says everyone there knows her as the “Pink Lady”, with a stuffed animal.

“This is my CanSURVIVE Bear,” Barnes said. “Can Survive. Because you can survive. Cancer Survive."

Barnes keeps the bear on her desk and no surprise it is Sadrita who is the captain every year of Duke Energy's big team for Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure.

"It is so empowering,” she said. “The atmosphere - all you feel is love. You don’t see color with all the racial tensions - you see no, only color out there you see is PINK. Everyone just loves one another."

