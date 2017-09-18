More roundabouts are coming to the region, says NCDOT

Roundabouts have become a thing in the Charlotte area. Several of the traffic calming circles have been built in our region the past few years, and at least eight more are planned in the next two years.

Rigo Alvaredo, who has property near the U.S. National Whitewater Center in west Mecklenburg County, has gotten used to the one nearby on Moores Chapel Road.

“It’s about safety and I think it’s good,” said Alavredo.

He and neighbors will have to deal with orange barrels once again as a new roundabout a few yards from the current one is under construction closer to Rhyne Road.

Construction typically takes several weeks and inconveniences drivers with detours and added congestion in the short-term. In Mint Hill, neighborhoods between Idlewild and Lawyers Roads experienced an uptick in cut-through traffic as a roundabout was built along Matthews-Mint Hill and Idlewild Roads over the summer.

Construction on another roundabout is expected to begin next week in Union County along North Rocky River and Secrest Shortcut Roads. The roundabout is part of the bigger Monroe Expressway project.

A study by the North Carolina Department of Transportation on 30 intersections with roundabouts found that crashes were reduced by 46-percent. Crashes in which someone died or was injured were reduced even further, by 75-percent.

“They are used to reduce crashes, reduce speed, and keep traffic flowing more efficiently,” said Jen Thompson, Communications Officer for the NCDOT.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.