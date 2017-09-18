Hurricane Jose will pass the Outer Banks today. Here’s what to expect.

Hurricane Jose will pass North Carolina’s Outer Banks, but stay well offshore, on Monday. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected on the coast. (Credit: National Hurricane Center)

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected Monday along the North Carolina coast as Hurricane Jose passes the Outer Banks, but stays offshore, on its way north.

Behind Jose comes Hurricane Maria, which intensified Monday to a Category 3 storm. Maria is 60 miles east of Martinique.

Category 1 Jose, meanwhile, is about 270 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras and moving north at 9 mph. Jose has sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center, with tropical storm-force winds extending up to 205 miles from its center.

The Island Free Press reported Monday that ocean overwash from Jose covered several parts of N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island, particularly in Kinnakeet Shores and Rodanthe. The Outer Banks’ only north-south highway was still passable.

The National Weather Service office in Morehead City expects very rough surf and possible beach erosion north of Cape Lookout through Tuesday. Dangerous rip currents for all area beaches were predicted.

Up to 1 foot of flooding was expected in areas around sounds at high tide.

The weather service issued a small craft advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tropical storm-force winds – which reach sustained speeds of 39 to 73 mph – from Jose are expected over coastal waters east of the Outer Banks, with swells of 10 to 16 feet.

Hurricane Maria, meanwhile, is intensifying as it nears the Caribbean. By late Monday morning, Maria packed sustained winds of 120 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for: Guadeloupe; Dominica; St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat; Martinique; and St. Lucia.

National Hurricane Center forecasters expect Maria to turn northward from Dominica late this week but have not projected its possible path toward the U.S.