Burke Co man gets at least 2 years in prison for secretly recording bathing minor

A Burke County man who was arrested in June after being accused of secretly recording a minor who was trying to bathe was sentenced to jail Tuesday.

According to the Catawba County Justice Center, 55-year-old James Ward Moody was sentenced to spend at least two years in jail following his guilty plea of felony secret peeping and second-degree exploitation of a minor. Court officials say Moody was given an active prison sentence of 33 to 100 months.

Deputies say they received a report of the incident on June 2. They said when they got the home, they found that Moody had set up a recording device in a bathroom where he knew the minor would be bathing.

Investigators say Moody confessed to putting the device in the bathroom and setting it to record. According to the report, he claimed the incident was "an isolated accidental encounter."

Court officials say the video showed Moody "setting up the device in the bathroom and positioning it to capture the victim undressing." Court documents state that Moody had pornographic videos and images of minors on his phone.

