Mother, 3-year-old identified as victims in deadly wrong-way York County crash

Mother, 3-year-old identified as victims in deadly wrong-way York County crash

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A mother and son who were both from Charlotte were identified Monday as the two people who were killed in a deadly wreck in York County Saturday night. 

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a car collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 northbound around 9:44 p.m.

The driver of a 2005 Honda, who was identified as 35-year-old Ebony Tamia Roscoe, got onto I-77 from South Anderson Road and was traveling the wrong way. According to troopers, she were driving south in the northbound lane.

There were four people in the car when the crash occurred. Roscoe and one of the passengers, identified as her 3-year-old son Malik Joseph Easley, died, according to troopers. Roscoe was wearing a seat belt but Easley was not, troopers said. 

Roscoe and her son were pronounced dead on the scene. 

The two surviving passengers in the Honda were a 16-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl. The 16-year-old was wearing a seat belt and the 11-year-old was not, troopers said. They were both transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Main, according to troopers. 

There were two people in the tractor-trailer. One was driving and one was in the sleeper. Neither were injured. 

The York County Coroner's Office says the autopsy and toxicology tests are pending, 

