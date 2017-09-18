Sept Day 16: Average age kids are diagnosed with cancer is...

Sept Day 16: A Statistic

There are plenty, but this one got me.

Age six: The average age kids are diagnosed with cancer.

Parker is six. Go hug your own healthy kids. I just hugged mine extra hard.

Enjoy your weekend, but please keep sharing these posts and shouting on mountaintops (or social media) that pediatric cancer is not rare and is underfunded.

-Molly

#SeptDay16

PPS: In case you missed them:

Sept Day 14: TJ Anderson. Waiting, and waiting, and waiting.

Sept Day 13: Greyson Stephens

Sept Day 12: Dillon Hudgens

Sept Day 11: Hometown Heroes

Sept 10th, Zach Ramsey and the first away game for the Carolina Panthers

Sept 9th, Dream On 3 gala...does your business have heart?

Sept 8th, High school football team supports 10-year-old girl fighting cancer

Sept 7th, Chiara's wig

Sept 6th, Dalton Edwards' book

Sept 5th, Cancer survivor starts pre-school

Sept 4th, Sofia Copp

Sept 3rd, "Cancer Messed With ___

Sept 2nd, Ally Davis Surprise

Sept 1st, Levine Cancer Clinic TOUR

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.