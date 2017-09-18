Teen charged in string of armed robberies in Charlotte

A third person has been charged Monday in connection with a string of armed robberies in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 17-year-old Demarshea Redfren was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, police said they were called to an attempted robbery at the Circle K on Monroe Road. A witness was able to give a description of the robbers and their vehicle, and officers soon found a match. Police later arrested Rashaan Bauer and Davilyn McCollum after a brief police pursuit and foot chase Thursday. After interviewing both suspects, investigators say they believe the duo are responsible for at least three other robberies in Charlotte.

Police said Redfren had jumped and ran from officers during the vehicle pursuit.

Bauer is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and operating a motor vehicle while eluding law enforcement.

McCollum is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

