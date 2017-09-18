Teen charged in string of armed robberies in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Teen charged in string of armed robberies in Charlotte

McCollum (left) and Bauer (right). McCollum (left) and Bauer (right).
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A third person has been charged Monday in connection with a string of armed robberies in Charlotte. 

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 17-year-old Demarshea Redfren was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. 

Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, police said they were called to an attempted robbery at the Circle K on Monroe Road. A witness was able to give a description of the robbers and their vehicle, and officers soon found a match. Police later arrested Rashaan Bauer and Davilyn McCollum after a brief police pursuit and foot chase Thursday. After interviewing both suspects, investigators say they believe the duo are responsible for at least three other robberies in Charlotte.

Police said Redfren had jumped and ran from officers during the vehicle pursuit. 

Bauer is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and operating a motor vehicle while eluding law enforcement.   

McCollum is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Burke Co teacher charged with exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with child

    Burke Co teacher charged with exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with child

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:38:54 GMT
    LowmanLowman

    A Burke County man is accused of having child pornography.  According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Michael Harrison Lowman, of Valdese, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a child.  Deputies say child pornography was seized from Lowman's phone. The sheriff's office said that Lowman admitted to having the pictures and "had downloaded and uploaded child pornography...

    More >>

    A Burke County man is accused of having child pornography.  According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Michael Harrison Lowman, of Valdese, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a child.  Deputies say child pornography was seized from Lowman's phone. The sheriff's office said that Lowman admitted to having the pictures and "had downloaded and uploaded child pornography...

    More >>

  • Mother, 3-year-old identified as victims in deadly wrong-way York County crash

    Mother, 3-year-old identified as victims in deadly wrong-way York County crash

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:28:28 GMT
    Kristi O'Connor | WBTVKristi O'Connor | WBTV

    A mother and son were identified Monday as the two people who were killed in a deadly wreck in York County Saturday night.  According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a car collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 northbound around 9:44 p.m. The driver of a 2005 Honda, who was identified as 35-year-old Ebony Tamia Roscoe, got onto I-77 from South Anderson Road and was traveling the wrong way. According to troopers, she were driving south in the northbound lane...

    More >>

    A mother and son were identified Monday as the two people who were killed in a deadly wreck in York County Saturday night.  According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a car collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 northbound around 9:44 p.m. The driver of a 2005 Honda, who was identified as 35-year-old Ebony Tamia Roscoe, got onto I-77 from South Anderson Road and was traveling the wrong way. According to troopers, she were driving south in the northbound lane...

    More >>

  • Teen charged in string of armed robberies in Charlotte

    Teen charged in string of armed robberies in Charlotte

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:03:28 GMT
    McCollum (left) and Bauer (right).McCollum (left) and Bauer (right).
    A third person has been charged Monday in connection with a string of armed robberies in Charlotte.  According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 17-year-old Demarshea Redfren was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.  Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, police said they were called to an attempted robbery at the Circle K o...More >>
    A third person has been charged Monday in connection with a string of armed robberies in Charlotte.  According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 17-year-old Demarshea Redfren was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.  Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, police said they were called to an attempted robbery at the Circle K o...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly