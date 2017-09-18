Teen charged in string of armed robberies in Charlotte

A Burke County man is accused of having child pornography. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Michael Harrison Lowman, of Valdese, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a child. Deputies say child pornography was seized from Lowman's phone. The sheriff's office said that Lowman admitted to having the pictures and "had downloaded and uploaded child pornography...More >>
A mother and son were identified Monday as the two people who were killed in a deadly wreck in York County Saturday night. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a car collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 northbound around 9:44 p.m. The driver of a 2005 Honda, who was identified as 35-year-old Ebony Tamia Roscoe, got onto I-77 from South Anderson Road and was traveling the wrong way. According to troopers, she were driving south in the northbound lane...More >>
A man was shot in his legs during an armed robbery outside a north Charlotte convenience store Monday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the victim had just finished pumping gas and got back into his vehicle when he was robbed by multiple people at the Shell convenience store in the 4600 block of Sunset Road around 2:37 a.m. Police say the victim was shot after he was robbed. Several of the robbers left the scene in a vehicle and...More >>
