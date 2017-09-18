Burke Co teacher charged with exploitation of a minor, indecent - | WBTV Charlotte

Burke Co teacher charged with exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with child

Lowman
BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A Burke County man, who was a fourth grade teacher, is accused of having child pornography. 

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Michael Harrison Lowman, of Valdese, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a child. 

Lowman was a teacher at George Hildebrand Elementary School, according to school officials. Lowman is still listed on the school's website.

Deputies say child pornography was seized from Lowman's phone. The sheriff's office said that Lowman admitted to having the pictures and "had downloaded and uploaded child pornography utilizing his cellular device."

Lowman also admitted to taking "immoral, improper and/or indecent liberties with minor children," according to deputies. 

According to a spokesperson with Burke County Public Schools, Lowman resigned from the school district and surrendered his teaching license Monday morning. His last day as a teacher at the school was Friday, school officials say. 

Dr. Larry Putnam, who is the superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, released this statement Monday:

 “I am deeply saddened about the news of this arrest and these charges. Our primary goal is always the safety and wellbeing of our students. The George Hildebrand community is a strong community and they have our full support.

“Burke County Public Schools is working closely with local and state law enforcement agencies as this investigation continues.  Anyone with information related to the investigation should contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Department.

“Burke County Public Schools conducts a thorough background investigation into potential employees during the pre-employment process. If criminal allegations arise during employment we work directly with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation. We encourage anyone with suspicions that if they see something, they should say something and report it to administration or those in authority.”

School officials say Lowman started working at George Hildebrand Elementary School as a daycare worker in September 2009. Lowman was then a teacher assistant at the school from 2009 to 2012 and worked as a teacher until he resigned, according to school officials. 

Lowman had also worked as a bus driver from 2015 to 2017, school officials say. 

He received a $250,000 secured bond. 

Additional charges may be possible, deputies say. 

    Lowman

