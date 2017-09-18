One in custody following attempted bank robbery in Gaston Co - | WBTV Charlotte

One in custody following attempted bank robbery in Gaston Co

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) -

No one was hurt in an attempted robbery at a bank in Gastonia Monday morning. 

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:12 a.m. at the BB&T bank on West Franklin Boulevard. Police said one person was in custody. 

No other information was released.

