Through their eyes: A father's fight - | WBTV Charlotte

Through their eyes: A father's fight

By Sarah-Blake Morgan, Reporter
Connect
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

To see the power of a father-daughter bond, look no further than Christopher Drake and little Bella. The pair seems to finish each other’s sentences as they play with plastic dinosaurs inside Families First Cabarrus County, but the relationship hasn’t always been so strong.

Drake’s life has drastically changed for the better recently.

"A lot of happiness. I'm anxious about a lot of different things that I'm not used to," he said.

What Drake isn’t used to is being Bella’s  dad 24/7. At the time to the interview, he’s only had full custody of her for two weeks.

"We went to court and I guess the judge went through the whole case and you know how court is. Everyone is fighting for one thing, but she just looked back and looked at everything that I've done," he said.

It was a long battle. Drake says he didn’t even know Bella existed till her mother, who lived in another state, passed away. He then got a phone call that changed everything.

"I had never seen her. And once I found out, I was there from day one," he said.

But Drake couldn't take her home right away. He'll be the first to admit he has a past, which forced the child into foster care while Drake worked to become a better version of himself.

"There was a lot. Just changing pretty much everything about myself. I had to stop hanging out with everyone I was hanging out with. I had to stop going to the places I was going to," he said.

Andrea King is a “Parent Educator” with Families First that walked him through the process.

"We all have a past. And because he had a past, I think that was a part of the steps taken," she said.

For two years, Drake drove back and forth to Winston Salem to visit Bella in foster care.

"He embraced the services. It was something that he wanted," she said.

Drake says hasn’t once missed his old life.

“No. Becuase of my little girl," he said with a smile.

Drake says he’s a man who never looked back. But why would you when the reward looks like this?

"It was very rewarding to be there and hear the judge say she's going home with you," King said.

For more information about Families First, visit: https://www.familiesfirstcc.org/.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Burke Co teacher charged with exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with child

    Burke Co teacher charged with exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with child

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:42:40 GMT
    LowmanLowman

    A Burke County man is accused of having child pornography.  According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Michael Harrison Lowman, of Valdese, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a child.  Deputies say child pornography was seized from Lowman's phone. The sheriff's office said that Lowman admitted to having the pictures and "had downloaded and uploaded child pornography...

    More >>

    A Burke County man is accused of having child pornography.  According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Michael Harrison Lowman, of Valdese, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a child.  Deputies say child pornography was seized from Lowman's phone. The sheriff's office said that Lowman admitted to having the pictures and "had downloaded and uploaded child pornography...

    More >>

  • Mother, 3-year-old identified as victims in deadly wrong-way York County crash

    Mother, 3-year-old identified as victims in deadly wrong-way York County crash

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:28:28 GMT
    Kristi O'Connor | WBTVKristi O'Connor | WBTV

    A mother and son were identified Monday as the two people who were killed in a deadly wreck in York County Saturday night.  According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a car collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 northbound around 9:44 p.m. The driver of a 2005 Honda, who was identified as 35-year-old Ebony Tamia Roscoe, got onto I-77 from South Anderson Road and was traveling the wrong way. According to troopers, she were driving south in the northbound lane...

    More >>

    A mother and son were identified Monday as the two people who were killed in a deadly wreck in York County Saturday night.  According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a car collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 northbound around 9:44 p.m. The driver of a 2005 Honda, who was identified as 35-year-old Ebony Tamia Roscoe, got onto I-77 from South Anderson Road and was traveling the wrong way. According to troopers, she were driving south in the northbound lane...

    More >>

  • Teen charged in string of armed robberies in Charlotte

    Teen charged in string of armed robberies in Charlotte

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:03:28 GMT
    McCollum (left) and Bauer (right).McCollum (left) and Bauer (right).
    A third person has been charged Monday in connection with a string of armed robberies in Charlotte.  According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 17-year-old Demarshea Redfren was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.  Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, police said they were called to an attempted robbery at the Circle K o...More >>
    A third person has been charged Monday in connection with a string of armed robberies in Charlotte.  According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 17-year-old Demarshea Redfren was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.  Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, police said they were called to an attempted robbery at the Circle K o...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly