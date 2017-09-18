Some of NASCAR’s biggest names shared their thoughts on driver killed in plane crash

Modified championship racer Ted Christopher, 59, was one of two people killed in a plane crash in Connecticut on Saturday, NASCAR officials said. (Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of NASCAR)

The death of modified championship racer Ted Christopher in a plane crash drew an outpouring of reaction in the racing world.

Christopher, 59, was one of two people killed when a small plane crashed in a wooded area in Connecticut on Saturday, NASCAR officials said. Police confirmed Sunday that Christopher was the passenger and identified the pilot, Charles Dundas, 81.

Some of the biggest names in racing shared their thoughts on social media and elsewhere over the weekend.

Brian France, NASCAR chairman and CEO, called Christopher a “tough, racer’s racer” in a statement released late Saturday.

“As a championship driver on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and New England short tracks, Christopher was a throwback to NASCAR’s roots,” France’s statement read. “He was a tough racer’s racer, and his hard driving style and candid personality endeared him to short track fans throughout the country.

“He will be missed throughout the racing community, in the garage and, especially, in the hearts of his many fans.”

[CRASH UPDATE: Pilot identified in crash that took NASCAR driver's life]

['RACER'S RACER:' NASCAR driver, pilot killed in Connecticut plane crash]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Alex Bowman, his designated replacement in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 car, posted tributes to Christopher on Saturday.

Earnhardt called him a “legend,” while Bowman tweeted that Christopher was the “absolute definition of a racer.”

Heard the news of this just moments after walking into VL. Very sad. He was a legend. https://t.co/oOtdDjF58J — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 16, 2017

NASCAR’s defending champion Jimmie Johnson and its current points leader Martin Truex Jr. were among the other active racers and teams who tweeted about Christopher.

“Another one of the greats gone too soon,” Truex tweeted.

Stewart-Haas Racing marked the tires on their cars for races at Chicagoland with a “TC13” tribute.

Ted Christopher was such a great guy and wheel man. Thinking of his family and friends.#TC13 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 17, 2017

Another one of the greats gone too soon. Was lucky to race with and learn from such a true racer and fierce competitor. Rip TC13 — Martin Truex Jr. (@MartinTruex_Jr) September 17, 2017

Wow can't believe the news of Ted Christopher. Thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. RIP! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) September 16, 2017

Didn't have the opportunity to meet Ted Christopher in person but sure was a real Racer! Thoughts and Prayers for his Family. ???? — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) September 17, 2017

Just read about the passing of one of my all-time favorite drivers. So sad. Ted Christopher was a wheel man in whatever he sat in. #RIP — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) September 17, 2017

In honor of Ted Christopher, we will have #TC13 marked on all of our @GoodyearRacing tires. Thank you for all you have done for the sport. pic.twitter.com/6XuDm41wfn — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) September 17, 2017

Heartbroken. Today short track racing just lost one of THE BEST ever. Today many just lost a great friend. RIP TC. #TheKing pic.twitter.com/9yiFGAT8JU — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) September 16, 2017

Retired racers such as Todd Bodine, Kyle Petty and Michael Waltrip weighed in as well.

“I have always been a big fan of Ted Christopher. I loved his talent, his spirit,” Waltrip wrote.

We lost another great driver. Legend to most of us. Ted Christopher. Heavy heavy hearts. #13 ????for his wife and family. — Todd Bodine (@Team_Onion) September 16, 2017

So very sad to hear of Ted Christopher's passing...Greatness passes into Legend #RIP — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) September 16, 2017

I have always been a big fan of Ted Christopher. I loved his talent, his spirit. So much so I got him to drive for me. RIP Teddy. — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) September 17, 2017

Media outlets and personalities offered their thoughts as well as track officials.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of NASCAR modified legend Ted Christopher. pic.twitter.com/vRqHUmvGoV — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 17, 2017

Shocked & saddened. As a fledgling race announcer, Ted Christopher was among the first drivers I ever interviewed. (1 of ?) — Mike Massaro (@MikeMassaroTV) September 16, 2017

All of us at Thompson are saddened to learn of Ted Christopher's passing. He logged 99 wins at TSMP & is certainly 1 of the best. RIP, TC. https://t.co/pjMFLcIg9s — Thompson Speedway (@ThompsonSpdwy) September 16, 2017

And of course, Christopher’s many fans were shocked by the news and offered their prayers and memories on Twitter.

I saw Ted Christopher race exactly once in my life. He started dead last in a 50 lap ISMA feature at Berlin and he won the damn thing. — Tony Postma (@TonyPostma) September 16, 2017