One killed in Mooresville crash

A man believed to be suffering from dementia has been reported missing.
At least one person was killed in a crash in Iredell County Monday morning. According to the Mooresville Police Department, the fatal wreck occurred on Highway 150 and Selma Road in Mooresville. Police did not say what time the wreck occurred. The victim's name was not released. WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
Doom and gloom was the response of football fans after news spread that Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen broke his right foot. Here's what sports sites, social media posters and fantasy football enthusiasts were saying Sunday. Conor Orr, NFL.com "Already in need of help to spruce up their offense, the Carolina Panthers sustained a massive blow on Sunday. So it goes for Carolina, a team that has a brilliant quarterback and dynamic skill position...
Christine Martinello is no stranger to the doctor's office. "Currently, I go for myself and for injuries that I've had, or I went to the hospital a lot for my dad when he had cancer," Martinello said. She says she sometimes forgot the doctor's instructions once she got home, so now, "whenever I feel like I need to remember all the information, I'll record the visit." She does it right on her phone by using a recording app. A recent study&n...
