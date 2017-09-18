Florida man ID'd in deadly Mooresville crash

Police have identified a Florida man who was killed in a crash in Iredell County Monday morning.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, the fatal wreck occurred on Highway 150 and Selma Road in Mooresville. Police did not say what time the wreck occurred.

Police later identified the victim as Eric D. Soto, 27, of Orlando, Florida.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

