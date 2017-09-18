Sports fans say Greg Olsen’s injury ‘massive blow’ to the Panthers

Doom and gloom was the response of football fans after news spread that Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen broke his right foot.

Here’s what sports sites, social media posters and fantasy football enthusiasts were saying Sunday.

Conor Orr, NFL.com

“Already in need of help to spruce up their offense, the Carolina Panthers sustained a massive blow on Sunday. So it goes for Carolina, a team that has a brilliant quarterback and dynamic skill position players but little help up front to make it work.”

Olsen dead. We all dead. The world is dead. Im dead. — Cam You Hear It? (@SavageSuperCam1) September 17, 2017

Sean Wagner-McGough, CBSSports.com

“That's a big blow for the Panthers. Entering the season, Olsen ranked third in receptions, third in yards, and fifth in touchdowns among all tight ends since 2011 (when he arrived in Carolina). He was Pro Football Focus' third-highest graded tight end last season. He also became the first tight end in NFL history to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons.”

The loss of #GregOlsen is going to be worse than people think. He's #Cam's main safety valve. Someone will need to step into that slot. — Justin Kinney (@justinr_kinney) September 17, 2017

PanthersWire.com

“When is a win not really a win in the NFL? When you lose one of your most important and reliable players to a serious injury. Our worst fears have been confirmed...If Olsen has to miss significant time due to his foot injury, it will be nothing less than devastating for Carolina’s offense.”

SBNation.com, Catscratchreader.

“This is potentially huge news for the Panthers who rely on Olsen to be the primary target in their downfield passing attack. If Olsen is going to miss time, the Panthers’ offense will assuredly suffer from his absence.

Bleacher Report

“It's arguable that outside of Newton, Olsen is the team's most important offensive player. He’s Newton's safety blanket, he's a dangerous weapon in the red zone and he gives the team a steady option down the seam and over the middle in the passing game.”