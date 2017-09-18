FIRST ALERT: Maria becomes an 'extremely dangerous' category 4 hurricane

5 PM UPDATE:

...MARIA BECOMES AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE... ...THE EYE AND THE INTENSE INNER CORE IS EXPECTED TO PASS NEAR DOMINICA DURING THE NEXT FEW HOURS... SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...15.1N 60.7W ABOUT 45 MI...70 KM ESE OF DOMINICA ABOUT 35 MI...55 KM NE OF MARTINIQUE MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...130 MPH...215 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...950 MB...28.06 INCHES

2 PM UPDATE:

Maria is a category 3 hurricane and continues to strengthen. Winds are currently 125 mph.

The storm is moving WNW at 10mph and could move right over Dominica as a category 3 or even a category 4 storm this evening and tonight.

Unfortunately, the storm is heading for many areas which were so hard hit by Irma just a week ago. The storm seems to be just slightly more to the south of Irma so places like Barbuda and the British Virgin Islands won’t likely see the eyewall come over again. However, they will see tropical storm to hurricane force winds once again. That is the last thing they need, with so much damage already there.

This time, it looks like St Kitts & Nevis, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will be the more likely islands to have the most direct hit from a major hurricane.

For now, it seems most likely that Maria will remain over the Atlantic and not pose a threat to the US mainland. However, we will continue to watch it.

11 AM UPDATE:

...MARIA RAPIDLY INTENSIFIES INTO A MAJOR HURRICANE... ...THE EYE IS EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH THE LEEWARD ISLANDS LATE THIS AFTERNOON OR THIS EVENING...

SUMMARY OF 11AM--- LOCATION...14.7N 60.1W ABOUT 60 MI...95 KM E OF MARTINIQUE ABOUT 95 MI...150 KM ESE OF DOMINICA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...120 MPH...195 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...959 MB...28.32 INCHES

6 AM UPDATE:

Our nice - but dry - weather streak goes on. High pressure will keep us high and dry for much of the week. Afternoon readings will hold in the mid 80s, with overnight lows in the mid 60s every day this week along with little chance of rain.

The tropics is where the action is. We now have another menacing hurricane named Maria. The storm is currently producing 90 mph winds and moving toward the Leeward Islands. Unfortunately, that will mean several islands which were just hit hard by Hurricane Irma are in the path again. Guadeloupe and Dominica look like the most likely targets as of now and Maria is forecast to be a major hurricane at the time of impact on Tuesday. The storm will still be a major hurricane later in the week when it is forecast to cross Puerto Rico.

There is also Hurricane Jose with 90 mph winds. This storm looks to continue to head north over the Atlantic and stew around the mid-Atlantic region - but safely stay offshore. Choppy seas and strong rip currents continue to be an issue from North Carolina through coastal New England.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

