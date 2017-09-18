BLOG: Warm weather expected to stay, more storms in the tropics

* Dry pattern continues

* 80s here to stay

* Active in tropics

Our nice - but dry - weather streak goes on. High pressure will keep us high and dry for much of the week. Afternoon readings will hold in the mid 80s, with overnight lows in the mid 60s every day this week along with little chance of rain.

The tropics is where the action is. We now have another menacing hurricane named Maria. The storm is currently producing 90 mph winds and moving toward the Leeward Islands. Unfortunately, that will mean several islands which were just hit hard by Hurricane Irma are in the path again. Guadeloupe and Dominica look like the most likely targets as of now and Maria is forecast to be a major hurricane at the time of impact on Tuesday. The storm will still be a major hurricane later in the week when it is forecast to cross Puerto Rico.

There is also Hurricane Jose with 90 mph winds. This storm looks to continue to head north over the Atlantic and stew around the mid-Atlantic region - but safely stay offshore. Choppy seas and strong rip currents continue to be an issue from North Carolina through coastal New England.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

