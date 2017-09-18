BLOG: Warm weather expected to stay, more storms in the tropics - | WBTV Charlotte

BLOG: Warm weather expected to stay, more storms in the tropics

Al Conklin | WBTV Al Conklin | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

* Dry pattern continues
* 80s here to stay
* Active in tropics

Our nice - but dry - weather streak goes on. High pressure will keep us high and dry for much of the week. Afternoon readings will hold in the mid 80s, with overnight lows in the mid 60s every day this week along with little chance of rain. 

The tropics is where the action is. We now have another menacing hurricane named Maria. The storm is currently producing 90 mph winds and moving toward the Leeward Islands. Unfortunately, that will mean several islands which were just hit hard by Hurricane Irma are in the path again. Guadeloupe and Dominica look like the most likely targets as of now and Maria is forecast to be a major hurricane at the time of impact on Tuesday. The storm will still be a major hurricane later in the week when it is forecast to cross Puerto Rico.

There is also Hurricane Jose with 90 mph winds. This storm looks to continue to head north over the Atlantic and stew around the mid-Atlantic region - but safely stay offshore.  Choppy seas and strong rip currents continue to be an issue from North Carolina through coastal New England. 

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

  • Silver Alert canceled for 51-year-old Concord man

    Silver Alert canceled for 51-year-old Concord man

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-09-18 12:48:29 GMT
    Source: Concord Police DepartmentSource: Concord Police Department

    A man believed to be suffering from dementia has been reported missing.  

  • One killed in Mooresville crash

    One killed in Mooresville crash

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-09-18 12:40:55 GMT
    WBTV graphicWBTV graphic

    At least one person was killed in a crash in Iredell County Monday morning.  According to the Mooresville Police Department, the fatal wreck occurred on Highway 150 and Selma Road in Mooresville. Police did not say what time the wreck occurred.  The victim's name was not released.  WBTV has a crew headed to the scene.  Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Some of NASCAR’s biggest names shared their thoughts on driver killed in plane crash

    Some of NASCAR’s biggest names shared their thoughts on driver killed in plane crash

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-09-18 12:07:33 GMT
    Modified championship racer Ted Christopher, 59, was one of two people killed in a plane crash in Connecticut on Saturday, NASCAR officials said. (Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of NASCAR)Modified championship racer Ted Christopher, 59, was one of two people killed in a plane crash in Connecticut on Saturday, NASCAR officials said. (Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of NASCAR)
    The death of modified championship racer Ted Christopher in a plane crash drew an outpouring of reaction in the racing world. Christopher, 59, was one of two people killed when a small plane crashed in a wooded area in Connecticut on Saturday, NASCAR officials said. Police confirmed Sunday that Christopher was the passenger and identified the pilot, Charles Dundas, 81. Some of the biggest names in racing shared their thoughts on social media and elsewhere over the wee...More >>
    The death of modified championship racer Ted Christopher in a plane crash drew an outpouring of reaction in the racing world. Christopher, 59, was one of two people killed when a small plane crashed in a wooded area in Connecticut on Saturday, NASCAR officials said. Police confirmed Sunday that Christopher was the passenger and identified the pilot, Charles Dundas, 81. Some of the biggest names in racing shared their thoughts on social media and elsewhere over the wee...More >>
