Fire damages Rock Hill home

No one was hurt in a house fire in Rock Hill Monday morning.

According to the American Red Cross, the fire occurred at a home on Woodside Drive in Rock Hill. Officials did not say what time the fire occurred.

The Red Cross said they were helping two adults and a child who lived in the home. The Red Cross is "providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials, and comfort kids containing personal hygiene items."

No other information was released.

