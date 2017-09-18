Man stabbed at west Charlotte home

A man was injured in a stabbing at a west Charlotte home Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a man and a woman were arguing around 10:44 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Madrid Street. Police say the man was then stabbed by the woman's father who lives at the home.

The victim does not have a life-threatening injury.

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.