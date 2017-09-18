Man stabbed at west Charlotte home

A man was shot in his legs during an armed robbery outside a north Charlotte convenience store Monday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the victim had just finished pumping gas and got back into his vehicle when he was robbed by multiple people at the Shell convenience store in the 4600 block of Sunset Road around 2:37 a.m. Police say the victim was shot after he was robbed. Several of the robbers left the scene in a vehicle and...More >>
The Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation hosted its 27th annual Patrons’ Ball on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Peeler Crystal Lounge at Catawba College.More >>
From Cabarrus County: Cabarrus County Government and Cabarrus Health Alliance recently hosted a County Leadership Forum on Opioid Abuse. Local elected leaders and other key partners discussed ways to address opioid abuse in the community.More >>
Firefighters worked for almost an hour to control a house fire on Whitener Road Saturday afternoon.More >>
