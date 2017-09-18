Man stabbed at west Charlotte home - | WBTV Charlotte

Man stabbed at west Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was injured in a stabbing at a west Charlotte home Sunday night. 

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a man and a woman were arguing around 10:44 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Madrid Street. Police say the man was then stabbed by the woman's father who lives at the home. 

The victim does not have a life-threatening injury. 

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed. 

