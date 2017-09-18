Man robbed, shot outside north Charlotte convenience store

A man was shot in his legs during an armed robbery outside a north Charlotte convenience store Monday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the victim had just finished pumping gas and got back into his vehicle when he was robbed by multiple people at the Shell convenience store in the 4600 block of Sunset Road around 2:37 a.m.

Police say the victim was shot after he was robbed. Several of the robbers left the scene in a vehicle and at least one robber fled from the area on foot, officers said.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

At least one person has been arrested in connection with this incident, police said. No names were released.

If you have any information, you're asking to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

