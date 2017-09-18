Six-year-old drowning death

Good morning everyone. Today is Monday, September 18. It's Christine Sperow doing my regular check-in with you. After going through the show rundown there is a lot to catch you up on this morning. Make sure to turn on your TV as soon as you wake up. WBTV News This Morning is live now from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.
Sad news to report about a drowning at a local hotel. A six year old and his family were visiting the Comfort Inn in Morganton, when the child drowned in the hotel's pool. We're learning what happened and will have more on how the baseball tournament they were in town for remembered the child.
BUSTED! A big find for police in Huntersville. One hundred marijuana plants were confiscated from a man's home. It happened on Devin Allen Drive. We'll tell you about the weapons that were found as well and who police arrested.
LIVE: Charlotte city Council is expected to vote on rezoning an area just north of Uptown for a major new project. The plan is to repurpose Camp North End into a communal office space. WBTV's Kristen Hampton will explain what details are being weighed in this vote to add to North End's transformation.
VIDEO ALERT: In case you missed it, two suspects are now in custody in connection with Friday's bombing attack on a train in England. We'll show you NEW video that appears to show the bomber on the way to the attack, carrying the same supermarket bag the bomb was found in.
Well it wasn't pretty but a win is a win. The Panthers are 2-0 after staving off a the Buffalo Bills drive in the last seconds to try to take the lead. We'll have two reports in the 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. hours with reaction from the team, including the huge loss of the star tight end Greg Olsen from a broken foot.
WEATHER CHANGES: It was a nice warm weekend. Hope you enjoyed time outside because we could be seeing some weather changes this week you need to prepare for. Meteorologist Al Conklin will break down how the morning is starting and will pinpoint what will happen the next seven days. Watch for his forecast now!
Tune in!
Christine
A man was injured in a stabbing at a west Charlotte home Sunday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a man and a woman were arguing around 10:44 p.m. in the 2100 block of Madrid Street. Police say the man was then stabbed by the woman's father who lives at the home. The victim does not have a life-threatening injury. Police have not said whether any charges will be filed. Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
A man was shot in his legs during an armed robbery outside a north Charlotte convenience store Monday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the victim had just finished pumping gas and got back into his vehicle when he was robbed by multiple people at the Shell convenience store in the 4600 block of Sunset Road around 2:37 a.m. Police say the victim was shot after he was robbed. Several of the robbers left the scene in a vehicle and...More >>
The Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation hosted its 27th annual Patrons’ Ball on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Peeler Crystal Lounge at Catawba College.More >>
From Cabarrus County: Cabarrus County Government and Cabarrus Health Alliance recently hosted a County Leadership Forum on Opioid Abuse. Local elected leaders and other key partners discussed ways to address opioid abuse in the community.More >>
Firefighters worked for almost an hour to control a house fire on Whitener Road Saturday afternoon.More >>
