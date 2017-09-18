Six-year-old drowning death

Good morning everyone. Today is Monday, September 18. It's Christine Sperow doing my regular check-in with you. After going through the show rundown there is a lot to catch you up on this morning. Make sure to turn on your TV as soon as you wake up. WBTV News This Morning is live now from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

Sad news to report about a drowning at a local hotel. A six year old and his family were visiting the Comfort Inn in Morganton, when the child drowned in the hotel's pool. We're learning what happened and will have more on how the baseball tournament they were in town for remembered the child.

BUSTED! A big find for police in Huntersville. One hundred marijuana plants were confiscated from a man's home. It happened on Devin Allen Drive. We'll tell you about the weapons that were found as well and who police arrested.

LIVE: Charlotte city Council is expected to vote on rezoning an area just north of Uptown for a major new project. The plan is to repurpose Camp North End into a communal office space. WBTV's Kristen Hampton will explain what details are being weighed in this vote to add to North End's transformation.

VIDEO ALERT: In case you missed it, two suspects are now in custody in connection with Friday's bombing attack on a train in England. We'll show you NEW video that appears to show the bomber on the way to the attack, carrying the same supermarket bag the bomb was found in.

Well it wasn't pretty but a win is a win. The Panthers are 2-0 after staving off a the Buffalo Bills drive in the last seconds to try to take the lead. We'll have two reports in the 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. hours with reaction from the team, including the huge loss of the star tight end Greg Olsen from a broken foot.

WEATHER CHANGES: It was a nice warm weekend. Hope you enjoyed time outside because we could be seeing some weather changes this week you need to prepare for. Meteorologist Al Conklin will break down how the morning is starting and will pinpoint what will happen the next seven days. Watch for his forecast now!

Christine