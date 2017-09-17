Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation Patrons' Ball raises $200,000

The Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation hosted its 27th annual Patrons’ Ball on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Peeler Crystal Lounge at Catawba College.More >>
The Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation hosted its 27th annual Patrons’ Ball on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Peeler Crystal Lounge at Catawba College.More >>
From Cabarrus County: Cabarrus County Government and Cabarrus Health Alliance recently hosted a County Leadership Forum on Opioid Abuse. Local elected leaders and other key partners discussed ways to address opioid abuse in the community.More >>
Firefighters worked for almost an hour to control a house fire on Whitener Road Saturday afternoon.More >>
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen emotionally confirmed that he broke his foot in Sunday’s 9-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium.More >>
The Carolina Panthers were victorious in their first home game of the NFL season, but it is bars and business managers who say they're the ones winning this season.More >>