Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation Patrons' Ball raises $200,000

The Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation hosted its 27th annual Patrons’ Ball on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Peeler Crystal Lounge at Catawba College.

Over 200 individuals attended this year’s masquerade themed event complete with cocktails, dinner, and music and dancing.

The event raised more than $200,000. Proceeds raised will go to support a proposed cancer center.

“We are grateful to the patrons of the ball for their generous contributions,” said Dari Caldwell, president of Rowan Medical Center. “Rowan Medical Center is committed to providing access to world-class cancer care right here in our community.”

Community members interested in contributing to the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation can call 704-210-6880 or visit supportnovanthealth.org.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.