House fire breaks out in Catawba County

Firefighters worked for almost an hour to control a house fire on Whitener Road Saturday afternoon.

Propst Crossroads fire chief Mike Weaver says no one was at home during the fire. There were no injuries.

Multiple fire departments from Catawba County responded to the fire, including Union Fire Department in Lincoln County.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire marshal is investigating.

