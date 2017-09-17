Marijuana growing operation discovered in Huntersville

A man faces several charges after detectives found 94 marijuana plants, 50 pounds of marijuana and 17 firearms inside a residence.

Robert Somervell, 48, had some marijuana plants growing over six feet tall, Huntersville police say.

Somervell faces charges of trafficking marijuana by possession, trafficking marijuana by manufacturing, trafficking marijuana by sell, conspire to traffic marijuana more than 50 pounds, maintaining a dwelling to Keep/Sale Controlled Substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

