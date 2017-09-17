Man facing multiple charges after marijuana grow operation found in Huntersville

A man is facing several charges after detectives say they found 94 marijuana plants, 50 pounds of marijuana, and 17 firearms inside a Huntersville home.

Robert Somervell, 48, had some marijuana plants growing over six feet tall, Huntersville police say. Police say because of the size of the plants, they believe the operation has been going for some time.

“An absolute total shock,” said neighbor Sabine Rice. “I had been smelling things in the mornings when I would go for my runs, but I assumed it was a family of skunks living in the area. It was a potent smell for sure.”

“We are kind of secluded, but I didn’t think we were secluded enough for something like that to happen,” said Lori Farnsworth, who lives in the neighborhood.

Somervell's home sits about 20 yards from the neighborhood children's park.

“It is just scary. It is scary because you see the kids over here playing with their dogs and everything,” said Louis Rivera, who lives a few doors down from Somervell. “More aware, you have to be more aware of the neighborhood. You have to be more careful in the neighborhood and with your kids.”

Rivera says he smelled marijuana when he would pass the house and often saw heavy car and foot traffic in front of the home.

"You could smell the green of the marijuana,” said Rivera. “You know there was something going on by that, you understand? No one comes and visits you and leaves right after.”

Somervell faces charges of trafficking marijuana by possession, trafficking marijuana by manufacturing, trafficking marijuana by sell, conspire to traffic marijuana more than 50 pounds, maintaining a dwelling to Keep/Sale Controlled Substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Somervell will be in court on October 6, for a probable cause hearing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

