Lamb, Appalachian St hold on for 20-13 win over Texas State

Lamb, Appalachian St hold on for 20-13 win over Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) - Taylor Lamb accounted for 209 total yards and threw for a touchdown and the Appalachian State offense shook off a slow start to help the Mountaineers beat Texas State 20-13 on Saturday night.

Lamb was 17-of-28 passing for 167 yards and added five carries for 42 yards while Terrance Upshaw had 60 yards rushing and a touchdown for Appalachian State (2-1, 1-0 Sun Belt).

The Mountaineers had 29 total yards, and three three-and-outs, after their first five possessions before closing the first half with a 12-play, 74-yard drive- capped by Lamb's 6-yard TD pass to Thomas Hennigan - that trimmed their deficit to 10-7 just seconds before halftime. Appalachian State then scored on its first three possessions of the second half: Michael Rubino kicked field goals of 27 and 46 yards and Upshaw had a 1-yard TD run as the Mountaineers took a 20-13 lead with 6:48 to play.

Texas State (1-2, 0-1) recovered a fumble by Lamb with 2:26 left and went 98 yards on 14 plays before Elijah King was tackled by A.J. Howard at the 1 and time expired.

Damian Williams threw for 260 yards and a score and King had six receptions for 112 yards for the Bobcats.

