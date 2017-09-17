Phelps, Wicks lead Davidson to 42-21 win over D-III Guilford

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) - Tyler Phelps accounted for three touchdowns and Will Wicks had 171 yards and one touchdown on nine catches to help Davidson cruise to a 42-21 win over Division III Guilford on Saturday night.

Phelps was 20-of-30 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns - including an 87-yard pass to Wicks - and added a 1-yard scoring run for Davidson (2-1).

Phelps' touchdown run with 4:25 left in the first quarter capped the first of five consecutive touchdown drives - sandwiched around Pat Tabor's punt-block that Austin Wells returned 28 yards for a TD - by Davidson that made it 42-7 at the half.

Guilford - which had minus-12 yards rushing at halftime - scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 59-yard pass from Karsten Miller to Khylil Miller. Miller also hit Montek Johnson for a 26-yard touchdown to put the Quakers on the board with 3:44 left in the first half.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.