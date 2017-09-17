Fatal crash Saturday night on I-77

Two people are dead after a car collided with a tractor trailer on I-77 northbound in York County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

The car got onto I-77 from South Anderson Road and was traveling the wrong way. According to troopers, they were going south in the northbound lane.

There were four people in the car. The driver and a passenger died, according to troopers. The driver was wearing a seat belt but the other victim was not.

The two surviving passengers in the car were a 16-year-old girl in the front passenger seat and an 11-year-old girl in the backseat. The 16-year-old was wearing a seat belt, the 11-year-old was not, troopers say. They were both transported to CMC Main, according to troopers.

There were two people in the tractor trailer. One was driving and one was in the sleeper. Neither were injured.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

