McCain interception gives NC A&T 35-31 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Franklin McCain returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown with 24 seconds left and North Carolina A&T defeated Charlotte 35-31 on Saturday night.

After the touchdown made it 35-25, Charlotte got a long kickoff return and Hasaan Klugh hit Workpeh Kofa for a 44-yard touchdown on the next play. The 49ers missed the extra point and the Aggies recovered the onside kick.

Klugh, who played his freshman at North Carolina A&T, hit R.J. Tyler for a 4-yard score to cap a 12-play, 90-yard drive and found Chris Montgomery for the extra point to make it 28-25 with 6:12 to play. The 49ers (0-3) got the ball back on their 16 with 2:24 to play. It was first down on the Aggies 44 when Klugh was picked off.

Lamar Raynard threw for 259 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Malik Wilson, and Marquell Cartwright's second touchdown run put the FCS Aggies (3-0) up 28-10 early in the third quarter.

Klugh had three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown but was intercepted twice, both by McCain, and was sacked seven times.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.