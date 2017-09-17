Surratt leads North Carolina past Old Dominion, 53-23

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Chazz Surratt ran for two touchdowns and threw for one and North Carolina dominated Old Dominion 53-23 Saturday.

The game wasn't quite the 80-20 victory the Tar Heels (1-2) handed the Monarchs four years ago, but seemed to have the potential for that as North Carolina took a 39-7 lead at halftime. The mistake-prone Monarchs' only points in the half came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Isaiah Harper.

North Carolina scored three touchdowns, each on a drive lasting under 2 minutes, in a span of 4:12 in the second quarter.

With students streaming for the exits before halftime, Old Dominion (2-1) turned to 17-year-old freshman Steven Williams Jr., at quarterback. The lefthander used a 19-yard run to set the Monarchs up at the UNC 5, but fumbled the ball away two plays later.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.