Six-year-old drowns at hotel pool in Morganton

A child from Waynesville drowned at a hotel pool in Morganton Saturday night, officials with Morganton Public Safety said.

The incident occurred at a indoor pool at the Comfort Inn on Burkemont Avenue around 10 p.m.

The child was swimming in the pool with friends and family, officials say. "The boy moved to the deeper end of the pool and his hands slipped off the side," according to a spokesperson with Morganton Public Safety.

Officials with Morganton Public Safety said the boy was taken to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton where he was pronounced dead.

The child's father said the boy did not know how to swim.

"Visibility was poor in the water and after about ten minutes, the family noticed he was missing. The boy was pulled from the water and nearby adults began cpr," according to officials.

The six-year-old was attending a baseball tournament at the Catawba Meadows Complex with his family, officials said. His brother was on a team from Haywood County.

