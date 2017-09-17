Six-year-old drowned at hotel pool Saturday night

Two people are dead after a car collided with a tractor trailer on I-77 northbound in York County.More >>
Two people are dead after a car collided with a tractor trailer on I-77 northbound in York County.More >>
Tomorrow is the first home game for the Carolina Panthers this season, and as you would likely expect, fans are ready to flood bars and businesses outside Bank of America Stadium. Draught on Cedar Rd. is walking distance to the stadium. Bartenders are expecting thousands of people to come in and out this Sunday. "Today we already had a bunch of phone calls asking what time we were opening" Waiter Heather Durett said. To prepare they have ordered extra alcohol...More >>
Tomorrow is the first home game for the Carolina Panthers this season, and as you would likely expect, fans are ready to flood bars and businesses outside Bank of America Stadium.More >>
A car hit a pole in a parking garage of the Epicenter around 3:23 a.m., CMPD says.More >>
A car hit a pole in a parking garage of the Epicenter around 3:23 a.m., CMPD says.More >>
A child from Waynesville drowned at a Comfort Inn in Morganton last night, Morganton Public Safety said.More >>
A child from Waynesville drowned at a Comfort Inn in Morganton last night, Morganton Public Safety said.More >>