South Blvd hit-and-run early Sunday morning - | WBTV Charlotte

South Blvd hit-and-run early Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

There is little damage to an Enterprise Rent-A-Car after a hit-and-run at around 5:13 a.m. Sunday. 

CMPD says the driver escaped before they arrived, so the injuries and cause of the crash are unknown. 

Little damage was done to the cars around the wrecked car, according to CMPD. They are investigating to see if there were any signs of alcohol or drugs that may have caused the crash. 

The identity of the driver is unknown. 

