Charlotte bars and Panthers fans gear up for gameday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV)

Tomorrow is the first home game for the Carolina Panthers this season, and as you would likely expect, fans are ready to flood bars and businesses outside Bank of America Stadium.

Draught on Cedar Rd. is walking distance to the stadium. Bartenders are expecting thousands of people to come in and out this Sunday.

"Today we already had a bunch of phone calls asking what time we were opening" Waiter Heather Durett said.

To prepare they have ordered extra alcohol and will have three satellite bars set up to accommodate the crowds.

"It will be wall-to-wall packed," Bartender and Manager Taylor Flitt said. "You'll see lots of Panthers jerseys and gear."

They plan to make hundreds of their most popular shot tomorrow, known as the panthers shot.

"Anytime something good happens in a game, the shots happen," Flitt said.

Panthers fans are looking forward to the early start as well. This year is the first year Charlotte is allowing the sell of alcohol before 12:00 p.m.

Since the brunch bill passed, Draught will open at 10:00a.m. rather than 11:00 a.m. like in years past.

