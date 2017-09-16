One hospitalized after car falls down embankment in Lincoln County

One person has been hospitalized following a crash in Denver Saturday afternoon.

Denver Fire Department reported that they had responded to a car embankment on Highway 16.

C-shift as well as Pumpkin Center Fire was alerted to a vehicle down an embankment on Highway 16 southbound... https://t.co/sCSHplZvVZ — Denver Fire Dept (@DenverFireDept) September 16, 2017

The victim was was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital by Lincoln County EMS, according to DFD.

The identity of the victim, the extent of injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown.

This is a developing story.

