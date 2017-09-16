One hospitalized after car falls down embankment in Lincoln Coun - | WBTV Charlotte

One hospitalized after car falls down embankment in Lincoln County

Source: Denver Fire Department
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

One person has been hospitalized following a crash in Denver Saturday afternoon.

Denver Fire Department reported that they had responded to a car embankment on Highway 16. 

The victim was was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital by Lincoln County EMS, according to DFD. 

The identity of the victim, the extent of injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown. 

This is a developing story. 

