Clover man to open Right at Home franchise this fall

A Clover man plans to open a new business this fall to help the elderly in his community.

Jim Ryan has lived in Clover for about 10 years. He is a veteran of the Navy and worked in the corporate world for several years. But

shortly after his mother died of a brain tumor, he decided it was time for a change.

“We have family to support us, but I realized at the time that if we didn’t have the family it would have been a very difficult and

trying time,” Ryan said while describing the time his mother was sick.

When he wanted to try out something different, he decided to choose a path that would satisfy both his interests; the medical field,

considering his mother was a nurse all her life, and something that involved veterans, given his military background.

“So this opportunity will kind of help me carry out both ventures, carrying on my mom’s legacy in the nursing field and also helping

veterans,” Ryan said.

This fall, Ryan plans to open a Right at Home franchise. According to Right at Home, it was founded in 1995 and offers personal care

and assistance to the elderly or disabled who want to remain living independently.

For example, Ryan and his staff members will take the elderly to their doctor’s appointments and run errands for them, that the clients

can no longer do themselves.

Ryan says in the future he would love to incorporate nursing, but for now there services will not involve medical care.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind that I wanted to do something to help in the community,” Ryan said.

For more information about Right at Home visit its website: www.rightathome.net/about-us

